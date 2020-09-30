ISIS uses donkey strapped with bombs to attack Nigerian governor….

Nigeria: IS militants used a donkey strapped with explosives to destroy the governor of a Nigerian state. Babagana Zulum, Governor of Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state, was returning from Baga when soldiers saw the donkey on the road and shot at it.

As per reports, as soon as the explosives went off, militants came out of their hide-out and opened fire on the convoy. The firing changed into a shoot-out and a number of IS militants were killed. While no one from the convoy got injured, some of the vehicles were damaged by bullets.

In June, terrorist attacks in Borno State and killed a dozens of civilians, injured several others and damaged a major humanitarian facility. The members of the Security Council had condemned against a UN humanitarian facility and in Nganzai in Borno State, which together resulted in at least 120 killed and others injured. They reaffirmed that acts of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.