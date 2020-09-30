Mysterious!!! Woman missing for 2 years discovered floating alive from the sea. Watch video

Colombia:- Angelica Gaitan, 46, who had not been seen by her daughter for two years has been found floating alive from the coast of Colombia. She was pulled from the water by fisherman Rolando Visbal, who at first thought he had spotted a log. She was floating around a mile away from the beaches of Puerto Colombia, in Atlantico. Mr. Visbal and his friend can be seen pulling Ms. Gaitan into the boat after she spent more than eight hours at sea. She appears to be unresponsive and is given water by the men. She was later taken to the hospital and is said to be showing signs of hypothermia from her ordeal. She had been cut off from her family and friends by her abusive ex-husband, who ‘violated’ her for a period of 20 years.

‘The abuse began in the first pregnancy, he beat me, he violently abused me. In the second pregnancy, the abuse continued and I could not get away from him because the girls were small. Many times I reported him but the police took him for 24 hours and when he was in the house again, the assaults returned.’ She claimed that her ex-husband also locked her inside her home and forced her to use the garden as her toilet, before attempting to kill her in September 2018. She then managed to escape the relationship and was left living on the streets for six months before finding a place to stay at the Camino de Fe rescue center. She had then suffered more abuse at the shelter and claimed the women prevented her from showering and put soapy water in her drinks. When the police made her leave the shelter, she attempted suicide by jumping in the sea. Ms. Gaitan’s children are raising money to transport her to where they live. She had no memory of being in the water until she was rescued and also she regretted her suicide attempt. She stated that she felt she had been saved by God.