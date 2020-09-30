‘No Mask!!! No Entry’… Rs 200 fine for violation of rules in public transport….

Mumbai: The BMC said that people not wearing masks will not be permitted to enter public transport including buses, taxis and rickshaws. The civic corporation officials said malls, societies and offices have been asked to put up ‘no mask, no entry’ posters to raise awareness about the pandemic protocols.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal will convey the decision to taxi and autorickshaw unions as well as the management of other establishments. Chahal also asked civic officials to enforce fines for mask violations, Rs 200, strictly. Between April 1 and September 26, the civic body has fined 14,000 people in the metropolis for not wearing masks in public and collected Rs 52.76 lakh.

Mumbai has over two lakh cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 8,800 so far. The city’s COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,02,488 on Tuesday with a single-day addition of 1,713 fresh cases. With 49 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 8,880. “A total of 2,319 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,202. Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases is 1.05 per cent and the average doubling rate is 66 days, the BMC said, adding that the megapolis now has 26,001 active cases. The BMC has tested more than 11 lakh samples so far,” a report said.