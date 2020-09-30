Police bust inter-state drug smuggling gang, seizes 25 kg of pseudoephedrine…

Chennai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has caught an interstate drug smuggling gang and seized around 25 kg of pseudoephedrine.

DRI officers in a swift operation on Monday busted the gang operating in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and intercepted a consignment of European water closets from a private parcel office at Walltax Road which was about to be send to Ernakulam. On examination of the consignment kept in 15 cartons, around 25 kg of white coloured powder believed to be pseudoephedrine was found concealed in the inner walls of the boxes and was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

These drugs were supposed to be send to Ernakulam but were caught midway by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Chennai. Pseudoephedrine due to the possible use in the production of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is notified as a controlled substance under the NDPS Act. Hence, it is in high demand among illicit drug manufacturers.