“Three Decades Of Haunting Is Over, Revealing The Truth” : BJP State President K. Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran has said that the three-decade-long manhunt in the Ayodhya dispute building demolition case ended with a Lucknow CBI court verdict. He said in a statement that all the lies spread by the Congress and pseudo-secular politicians against the BJP had collapsed. Congress should apologize for trying to divide the country in the name of disputes.

The verdict is a slap in the face to those who have slapped top leaders, including LK Advani. The masks of the secular political parties that carried out the hate propaganda have been removed. Surendran said the court had accepted the BJP’s stand that the demolition of the disputed building was not planned.

Babri Masjid, the Mughal era mosque built by emperor Babar, was razed by a mob of kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. The kar sevaks demolished the heritage monument saying it was constructed on the birthplace of Lord Ram or the Ram Janmabhoomi. The judgment in the Babri Masjid demolition case is 2,300 pages long. While acquitting all the accused, the CBI court has said the “Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) had no role to play directly or indirectly” in the demolition. The court observed that “unknown people threw stones from the back”.