Three laborers buried alive as earth around pit caves

In a tragic incident, three labourers were buried alive as earth around a pit caves. The incident took place at Baytu area in Barmer district in Rajasthan on Tuesday evening.

The workers were digging for a water tank. The bodies of the workers were recovered after 5 hours of rescue operation using JCB machines.

Also Read: Railway announces 4 new trains

The deceased were identified as Dala Ram Darji, Prema Ram and Achal Dan. The earth caved in and all the three were buried inside after they dogged 20 feet deep.