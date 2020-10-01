350 courses in 3 months.!!!Kerala woman makes world record…

Arathi Reghunath, a woman in Kerala, a second-year MSc Biochemistry student of MES College, completed 350 online courses in the last three months. The girl who resides in Elamakkara, Kochi made a world record at the Universal Record Forum.

In her free time during the lockdown, she started studying these courses and was able to make a world record. “It was my faculty at college who introduced me into the world of online courses. There are a range of courses online. All of them vary in duration and curriculum. With the support of my college principal Ajims P Muhammed, Coursera coordinator Haneefa K G, and class tutor Neelima T K, I managed to finish the courses I signed up for within a few weeks”, she said.

Her parents, Maliyekkal Madathil M R Reghunath and Kaladevi are extremely proud of her. Arathi has completed courses from some extremely prestigious universities around the world including, John Hawkins University, University of Virginia, University of Colorado Boulder, University of New York, Technical University of Denmark and the University of Copenhagen.