COVID-19; Govt. orders ban on gathering of more than five people from October 3rd

Thiruvananthapuram: Government orders ban on gatherings of more than five persons as part of the COVID defense. The order is in accordance with CRPC 144. 50 people can attend the wedding and 20 people can attend the funeral in this context. Collectors can assess the local situation and take further action. All meetings and gatherings of more than 5 people from 9 a.m. to 31 p.m. are banned according to the order.

The number of COVID victims in the state has so far crossed two lakh. 8135 more peoples are confirmed disease on Thursday. For the second day in a row, more than 8,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease.7013 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 730 is not clear. 105 health workers were infected. 72,339 are in treatment.