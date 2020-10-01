High Court reference in Life Mission: CM should resign: K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran said that the high court order to continue the CBI probe in life mission is a slap in the face to the state government. He also demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister who had tried to sabotage the probe. The High Court directed the government to co-operate with the investigation as it was convinced that corruption has happened. The government should apologize for filing a petition in the high court with the money in the treasury seeking to block the CBI probe. The court also asked the BJP how Unitac would get money if it did not have a life mission. The court’s question as to whether the understanding was made between the Life Mission and the Red Crescent would shatter the lies of the Left government. Surendran said the High Court had accepted in principle the CBI’s position that the government’s plea was to save Unitac.

The Chief Minister said that he was ready to face any inquiry as he has no money and everyone will understand what he is hiding. Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his balance when he was about to be caught. That is why he first brought down the vigilance and now went to the high court and insulted himself. Surendran said Karat Faisal, a left-wing counselor who was taken into customs custody in connection with the gold smuggling, was a bridge connecting the CPM with international gold smugglers.