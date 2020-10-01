Nusrat Jahan gets death threats for posing as ‘Goddess Durga’….

Actor Nusrat Jahan who is also an MP of the Trinamool Congress, is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film. She has sought additional security cover saying she received death threats on social media for posting a video in which she was featured as Goddess Durga.

On September 17, Jahan posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts photos and videos in which she was dressed like the Hindu Goddess and armed with a trident. More than one thousand comments were posted. Many of the comments came from residents of Bangladesh.

While most people made fun of the actor, some were bitterly critical. A comment in Bengali read “You won’t be able to save yourself, your God of earth won’t be able to save you.. After your death you will realize your fault. There won’t be any excuses for you.”

In a letter to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK, she said “I would like to inform you that I reached London two days back on my professional purpose and after reaching here I have received a death threat via my social media pages from some fundamentalists who belong to India and neighbouring country”. Informing that she will be in London till October 16, Jahan said in the letter, “During my stay in London I require an immediate police protection as the threat is very serious and it is affecting my mental health. I would request you to kindly arrange to provide me a necessary protection in London”.