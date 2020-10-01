Scammers demand money from users by creating fake FB accounts of TN police…

Tamil Nadu: Several police officers have faced situations where their social media profiles are being replicated by other persons, who use it to demand money favours from the police officers’ contacts online. Recently, S Saravanan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City, tweeted screenshots of a Facebook profile, informing his followers that it was a fake profile set up in his name. The officer, who goes by the name Arjun Saravanan on social media, warned his followers not to accept any requests for Facebook friendship or money from the particular profile.

A day later, V Balakrishnan, a Tamil Nadu police officer in the rank of Deputy Inspector General, also posted a similar message on his original Facebook page. “I have not sent friend’s request to anyone. So please ignore if there is any such request. In the meantime, I am checking my account whether it has been hacked,” he wrote. A few hours later, he posted that the imposter was apparently asking for money favours from users.

TNM spoke to V Balakrishnan, who confirmed that there has indeed been an increase in such activities on the social media accounts of police officers in the past few weeks. “A few of my batchmates in other states have also been subjected to such targeted attacks in the recent past and those cases are being investigated in their own states,” he said.

These cyber-attacks on the social media profiles of police officers come at a time when Tamil Nadu police have been creating awareness among the general public to not fall prey to cyber-phishing attempts and other cybercrimes through phones and internet.