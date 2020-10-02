35 members of 6 Muslim families embraced Hinduism

35 People from 6 Muslim families had embraced Hinduism. The religious conversion has took place in Dhamtan Shaib village in Haryana.

A ‘Yagna’ and ‘Havan’ was organized in the village. In this Havan, five families of one Nazeer and another family belonging to Janga embraced the Hindu faith. All 35 villagers participated in the Yagna rituals and wore ‘Janeu’, the Hindu sacred thread.

The local media has reported that those who now came back to Hindu beliefs were once Hindu and then they were forced to convert to Islam before some generations. Although they were converted to Islam, they had followed Hindu lifestyle, rituals and practices.

Earlier, Muslim villagers in Dhanoda village in Haryana had also converted to Hinduism.