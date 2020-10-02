Amidst the rising unemployment; Kerala to create 95,000 jobs…

Thiruvananthapuram: The government of Kerala was aiming to create 95,000 new jobs to address the large-scale unemployment situation due to COVID-19.

“The financial crisis arising out of the pandemic has created alarming unemployment in the state and to address this, an integrated plan will be implemented to create new jobs,” Mr Vijayan said. About 50,000 jobs were announced earlier in the non-agricultural sector as part of the “100 days programme.”

The target now was to create 95,000 jobs out of which at least 50,000 jobs are guaranteed to be created by December. The detailed figures and the addresses of the recruits would be published every two weeks on a special portal to be launched for this purpose. The government and quasi-government public sector undertakings will provide employment to 18,600 people. This includes permanent, temporary and contract appointments.

Apart from the health and education departments, 1,717 people will be employed in other departments. Appointments in government service and in public sector quasi-government institutions will be made through Public Service Commission. The target is to recruit at least 5,000 people within 100 days through PSC. At least 17,500 jobs in the Cooperative sector and 15,441 in Kudumbasree are some of the other job creation targets of the government.