Bollywood Star kids who are know ruling the internet…See pics!!!

Lets take a look at some of the Celebrity kids who are ruling Internet….

1.Janhvi Kapoor:

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi is extremely gorgeous. She can give any supermodel a run for her looks. This 21-year-old is a stunning and has already marked a prominent space for herself in the industry with her debut film, Dhadak.

2.Aryan Khan:

Son of superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan already has a huge follower base. With his killer looks and to-die-for style, Aryan likes to remain aloof from the media. This 20-year-old sure is making perfect waves, and we will not be surprised if we see him in a film anytime soon.

3.Alaaviaa Jaaferi:

Alaaviaa is the multi-talented persona, Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter. Alaaviaa, one of the most beautiful star kids of her times also happens to be Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli’s close friend, batch mates and probable roommate as well.

4.Krishna Shroff:

Tiger Shroff’s sister and Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff is quite a diva. Krishna’s social media profile is mostly about bold and beautiful pictures of herself, and promotions of her brother’s films.

5.Yashvardhan Ahuja:

Quite a lookalike of his star dad Govinda, Yashvardhan Ahuja is one of the most handsome Gen Y star kid. Yashvardhan’s pictures are mostly life goals, wherein most of his pictures will have him being pampered by dad or mum, or chilling with friends.

6.Aaliyah Kashyap:

Anurag Kashyap’s super-gorgeous daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap is gifted with sheer superstar looks. The 17-year-old teen looks much ahead of her times, thanks to her terrific fashion sense. Given her beautiful social media pictures, Aaliyah is surely a future superstar in the making.

7.Ananya Panday:

Ananya Pandey is another celeb kid who is also the talk of the town. Ananya is Chunkey Pandey’s daughter who is all excited to enter the industry. She is gearing up for her Bollywood entry with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 and is training under the guidance of celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

8.Ira Khan:

No list can be complete without a mention of Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan’s children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. Ira Khan, his younger daughter has always been media-shy. Her public appearances have been rare, and she first came to the limelight at Aamir Khan’s Diwali party.

9.Ibrahim Khan:

You don’t need a description as to who his parents are, thanks to his uncanny resemblance to his father. But we still would! Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s younger child, Ibrahim Ali Khan is another upcoming star. He made his Bollywood debut in the movie Tashan with the role of the young Jimmy.

10.Aarav Kumar:

The Khiladi of Bollywood is a proud father of two kids, Aarav and Nitaara. Aarav is often called the blue-eyed boy for his good looks. Akshay wants his son to do well in sports, true to his word, and Aarav takes keen interest in it. This 15-year-old is media-shy, and Akshay too wants to protect his children from the media.