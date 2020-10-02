COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases rising to nearly 10,000….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 9258 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kozhikode 1146, Thiruvananthapuram 1096, Ernakulam 1042, Malappuram 1016, Kollam 892, Thrissur 812, Palakkad 633, Kannur 625, Alappuzha 605, Kasaragod 476, Kottayam 432, Pathanamthitta 239, Idukki 136 and Wayanad 108.

20 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19. Today there are 63 new hotspots. Fifteen areas have been excluded from the hotspot. With this, there are a total of 705 hotspots.