Covid-19 Updates: 1,168 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1,181 new coronavirus cases along with 1,168 recoveries and 3 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total coronavirus cases has reached at 96,529. The overall recoveries reached at 86,071. The death toll stands at 424. Till now 9.79 million Covid-19 tests has been carried out in UAE.