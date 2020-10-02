COVID-19 vaccine will not change the world right away; says experts….

Experts says that even finding a vaccine for COVID-19 does not mean a complete return to normality, and warns people to be “realistic” about the challenges that remain.

“Vaccines are held up as our best chance of getting our lives back to some sense of normality, but we have to be realistic,” said Dr Fiona Culley of the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London. “The path to successful vaccines is filled with potential problems in finding vaccines that will work effectively in the ways we need and in being able to roll them out.”

There are currently more than 200 vaccine candidates in development with some already in late stage trials. Poorer populations in the United Kingdom, have less access to primary care which could result “in reduced access to the vaccine in poorer areas due to lack of human resources to deliver the programme in these areas,” the report said.

A vaccine could be reserved for instance for vulnerable individuals and health populations, allowing the virus to continue to spread. But a vaccine that only provides partial immunity would need to be distributed to a larger portion of the population to ensure protection. Some vaccines might even need boosters if they only provide short lived immunity from the virus.