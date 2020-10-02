DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSpecial

Creativity!!! A miniature artist makes Gandhi’s images using algae!! See photos

Coimbatore:- Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is being celebrated across the country on 2 October. Bapu, who brought freedom to the country on the basis of the non-violence movement, is still alive in the hearts of the people. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, a miniature artist living in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has made portraits of Mahatma Gandhi inside a fish tank. The miniature artist says that he has made a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with the help of a moss growing inside a fish tank. “I have also kept fish of different colors inside the tank to show unity in the diversity of our country,” he said.

Also, a sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful sand art at Puri beach on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The text on the sand art reads, “Tribute to Gandhi ji: Satyagraha Se Swachhagraha. On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti My SandArt with the message “Satyagraha Se Swachhagraha “at Puri beach in Odisha,” Pattnaik wrote while tweeting photos of his artwork.

