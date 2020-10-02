Creativity!!! A miniature artist makes Gandhi’s images using algae!! See photos

Coimbatore:- Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary is being celebrated across the country on 2 October. Bapu, who brought freedom to the country on the basis of the non-violence movement, is still alive in the hearts of the people. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, a miniature artist living in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has made portraits of Mahatma Gandhi inside a fish tank. The miniature artist says that he has made a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi with the help of a moss growing inside a fish tank. “I have also kept fish of different colors inside the tank to show unity in the diversity of our country,” he said.

Tamil Nadu: A miniature artist from Coimbatore says he has made images of #MahatmaGandhi inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it. He says, "I have put fish of different colours inside the tank to show unity in diversity of our country." (1.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/311FCVl5V5 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

Also, a sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik made a beautiful sand art at Puri beach on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The text on the sand art reads, “Tribute to Gandhi ji: Satyagraha Se Swachhagraha. On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti My SandArt with the message “Satyagraha Se Swachhagraha “at Puri beach in Odisha,” Pattnaik wrote while tweeting photos of his artwork.