Donald Trump’s H-18 visa ban has been blocked…Read more

A federal judge in the US blocked the enforcement of a temporary visa ban by the Trump administration on a large number of work permits, including the most sought after H-1B visas, ruling that the president exceeded his constitutional authority. US District Judge Jeffrey White of Northern District of California has issued the order that applies to members of organizations that filed a lawsuit against the Department of Commerce and Department of Homeland Security, the US Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Manufacturers, National Retail Federation, TechNet, a technology industry group, and Intrax Inc., which sponsors cultural exchanges.

The ruling places an immediate hold on a series of damaging visa restrictions that prevent manufacturers from filling crucial, hard-to-fill jobs to support economic recovery, growth, and innovation when most needed, the National Association of manufacturers said. Trump had issued an executive order that had put a temporary ban on the issuing of new H-1B visas, which are widely used by major American and Indian technology companies, H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, J visas for cultural exchanges, and L visas for managers and other key employees of multinational corporations till the end of the year. The president had argued that the US needs to save and protect jobs for its domestic workforce at a time when millions of them lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.