First Electric Vehicle Charging Station Opened In The Capital City !!!

Thiruvananthapuram; Kerala, in its bid to strengthen the state’s electric vehicle sector, has completed the construction of KSEB’s first EV charging station in Thiruvananthapuram inaugurated by city mayor K Sreekumar. The smart electric charging station has been launched in Gandhi Park. Smart City Thiruvananathapuram Limited has awarded power zone the work install three charging stations at Rs 1.1 Lakh per station.

Identified as the nodal agency to establish e-vehicle charging stations by the Pinarayi government, the Kerala State Electricity Board envisages 250 EV charging stations across the state. With a charging capacity of 80-kilowatts, at least three cars can be plugged in at one go. It also promises full charge in 45 minutes to one hour. The project is being implemented using government funds and is in accordance with state and central-level standards.

SCTL one slot will be kept as a substitute. Recharging will be free for the first 2 months. The beneficiaries can do top up charging during their daily service to ensure they have sufficient battery reserves for the entire day travel. On an average, an auto consumes 1.5 units per hour to charge which counts Rs.15 per hour. The vehicle can be fully charged in 4 hours.

More charging stations to be set up in different parts of the capital city.