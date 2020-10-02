“Here’s The Exclusive Menu Of PM Modi” ; Rs 40,000 Per Kilo Of Himalayan Mushroom !!!

Himachal Pradesh is all set for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state for the inauguration of the newly constructed, the longest tunnel in circulation in the world at a height of 10,000 feet – Atal Rohtang tunnel on Saturday. The Prime Minister will be greeted with the red carpet and will also receive an exclusive treat for his culinary tastes.

The Prime Minister’s lunch will be filled with delicious cuisines of the Himalayas, while some of them will be his own favorites. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will choose some specialties from the menu prepared by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). The officers will also review the arrangements at Rohtang Tunnel and Sisu in Lahaul Valley and Solang Nullah which have been finalized for the PM Modi rally. A special team of chefs directed by the DDG of the HPTDC, Nand Lal Sharma, has joined Manali to take care of the PM’s menu that will be served to the VVIPs.

The menu will comprise of ;

Guchchi -the Himalayan’s most expensive wild mushroom, continues to remain a superior delicacy loved by PM Modi. Found exclusively in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir above 6,000 feet above sea level, Guchchi is very rich in minerals, contains high iron content, and is a source loaded with vitamin D. It is low in fat and rich in antioxidants and fiber. Guchchi cannot be grown commercially and instead, it only grows wild in some areas like Kullu-Manali, Chamba, Kangra and the Pangi Valley except some areas of Shimla which receive snow. The market value of Guchchi is around Rs 40,000 per kg. The fungus grows in clusters on logs of decaying wood or rotting leaves and even in humus soil.

Siddu – another Kullu treat chosen for the Prime Minister. It is bread steamed like bread and made from wheat flour (yeast) only. The siddu is steamed to keep intact the taste and nutrients of ingredients like nuts, poppy seeds, and pomegranate seeds soaked for their fragrance and taste. It is served with hot desi ghee poured over it with green chutney.

Madra – a Chamba delicacy made from soaked chickpeas (chana) or vegetables. It is cooked in oil with various spices such as cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, coriander powder and turmeric powder which enhance the taste of the delicacy.

Himachali Sepu Vadi – a dish from Mandi, the chief minister’s home district, will definitely be on the menu. Made with “Urad dal” and being part of all major celebrations in Mandi, the dish saw its mention by the Prime Minister during his election rally from Lok Sabha to Mandi.

And for the dessert – Makki ka halwa, Bathu ki kheer – a special dessert made with Chenopodium seeds, milk and sugar, and Giche are included in the list. The final menu won’t be released until Wednesday when the Chief Minister takes a look at the list.