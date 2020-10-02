‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’:Country pay tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on 116th Birth Anniversary

October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti is to mark the birth anniversary of Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi. October 2 is also the birth anniversary of a legendary leader – Lal Bahadur Shastri. This year marks the 116th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

It was under his leadership that India has defeated Pakistan in 1965 war. It was he who raised the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” for the first time. By this slogan he urged the Indians to realization of self-sustenance and self-reliance.

President Kovind paid tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/gixV2LmEZ4 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2020

Shastri was elected to the legislature of the United Provinces in 1937 and 1946. After Indian independence, Shastri become the minister for home affairs and transport in Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to the central Indian legislature in 1952 and became union minister for railways and transport. in 1964 on Jawaharlal Nehru’s illness, Shastri was appointed minister without portfolio, and after Nehru’s death he became prime minister in June 1964.

Shastri was known for his simplicity and disciple and morals. During the 1965 India-Pak war, when the country faced food scarcity Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was the Prime Minister then, stopped drawing his salary

Lal Bahadur Shastri has resigned from his post of Railways Minister because he felt responsible for a railway accident which had killed many people

Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India. pic.twitter.com/bTV6886crz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

Lal Bahadur Shastri promoted the White Revolution, a countrywide campaign to increase milk production. He supported the Amul milk co-operative at Anand in Gujarat and created the National Dairy Development Board

To boost India’s food production, Lal Bahadur Shastri promoted the Green Revolution in India in 1965.

"Jai Jawan! Jai Kisan!" – Remembering Shri #LalBahadurShastri on his 116th Birth Anniversary! PM @narendramodi is furthering his thought and providing unprecedented support to farmers as they play a key role in our society. #LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/uSgp1uN5qu — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 2, 2020

The legendary freedom fighter and India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri was born to Sharada Prasad Srivastava and Ramdulari Devi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai on October 2, 1904. His tenure as the Prime Minister was only for 19 months. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966.