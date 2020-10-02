‘One Price, One Policy’ ; Centre Launches New Scheme for Electricity Charges !!!

New Delhi: The Modi government has promoted preparations for the implementation of the ‘One Price, One Policy’ scheme for electricity. The Central Government will provide all the power required for Kerala. The Modi government plans to bring 6,000 megawatts of power from Chhattisgarh to the central power grid at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore and supply 4,000 megawatts to Tamil Nadu and 2,000 megawatts to Kerala.

Of this, the powered highway from Pugalur in Tamil Nadu to Madakathara in Kerala and 220 power substations were completed. In other words, the Central Government will generate and supply electricity to Kerala for a quarter of a century. With the power reaching Madakathara, the power available in Kerala will be 6,200 MW. Kerala needs 4,000 MW. There will be a surplus of electricity here. There is no cost of production here and no projects that cause environmental problems.

The Modi government is moving towards the goal of equal rates for electricity. This will eliminate the pocketing of electricity by the public in some states, including Kerala. The Center has sanctioned `150.223 crores to Kerala for concessions in electricity bills to consumers in the Covid context. It helped 69.83 lakh households. The construction of power substations and power highways for distribution was done only with the funds of the Central Government. The state was only allotting land.