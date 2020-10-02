“Sexual assault over Nuns” ; 139 cases filed against Kerala Youtuber !!!

Pathanamthitta: The Women’s Commission has registered a case against YouTuber Samuel for sexually abusing nuns. The Women’s Commission received 139 complaints against him. Samuel Koodal is a native of Kalathoor, Pathanamthitta. The complaint alleges that priests and nuns were sexually abused through a YouTube channel and Facebook.

The Women’s Commission has sought legal advice on whether the high profile complaints against Samuel fall within the ambit of cyber law. The complainants want the same action taken against Vijay P Nair in this case as well. Legal advice is sought as to whether it falls within the ambit of cyber law.