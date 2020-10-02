State government issues ‘Unlock 5 guidelines’

The state government has issued new guidelines regarding the ‘Unlock 5.0. The Rajasthan state government has issued the new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines schools, colleges, cinema halls and multiplexes will remain closed till October 31. The state government has decided to continue the suspension of regular classes at schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes till October 31 .

Also Read: Police arrests 5 including BJP and Congress women’s wing leaders for running sex racket

The state government has also decided to keep recreational public places shut till October 31 . So swimming pools, Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed for activities till October 31.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations will not be permitted till October 31.