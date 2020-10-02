‘Will continue to raise our voices for farmers’, confirms CM

The Chief Minister has reaffirmed that will raise the voice for farmers. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has said this. The West Bengal CM said this after paying tribute to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

“Farmers are the backbone of our society. In Bengal, the average annual income of our farmers has tripled from Rs 91,000 in 2011 to Rs 2.91 lakh in 2018. History stands testament to what we have done for their benefits. We will continue to raise our voices for them,” she said.

“Remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. 55 years ago, he gave us the inspirational slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ for our proud farmer brothers & sisters. Come what may, we will always firmly stand by them till our last breath,” Banerjee tweeted.

