Witchcraft:- 2 including a woman have been killed over suspicion!!

Guwahati: Two persons including a woman have been lynched and set on fire by an angry mob over suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Assam. The mob had accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’ and causing the death of a teenaged girl. The incident came to light after some locals reported it to the law enforcers, following which nine persons have been arrested.

A teenage girl from Rohimapur had named two persons from the village and claimed she had fallen ill due to ‘black magic’ performed by them, he said. On the third day after Gour’s death, another girl in the village headman’s house also accused the duo of performing ‘black magic’ on her, causing her illness. The villagers then lynched the duo identified as Ramawati Halua and Bijoy Gour and took their bodies to a nearby hill. They beheaded the bodies near the burial site of Rashmi Gour and set them on fire. Senior police officers have visited the site and collected the remains from the pyre, besides soil samples. A case has been registered and nine persons, including two women, have been arrested and weapons seized.