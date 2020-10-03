4 brothers dancing to Daler Mehndi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ goes viral…Watch video!!!!

The Williams brothers of California recently found Daler Mehndi’s track “Tunak Tunak Tun” – and their dance to the song is going viral on social media. The song has acquired a fan base of its own since its release in 1998. The Williams Family, is the latest in a long line of music lovers and dancers who have found the magic of this song.

The Williams Family is a hugely popular group of four brothers whose dancing skills have impressed the judges of America’s Got Talent. The California-based brothers run an Instagram account with over a million followers – and their Tunak Tunak Tun dance video is currently viral on the photo and video sharing platform.

“This song is sooo lit,” The Williams Family wrote while sharing the clip, which shows the four brothers performing to the peppy Daler Mehndi track. “Who’s heard it before?” they asked.

Watch video:

Many responded by saying that they had heard – and loved – the song before, others praised their dance and choice of song. “Hahaha this is a classic,” wrote one Instagram user. “This is how we Indians roll, such a big fan of you all,” another said.