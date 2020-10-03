After Nirbhay and Brahmos, India successfully test-fires “Shaurya” missile!!!

Odisha:- Amid the ongoing border crisis with China, India on Saturday successfully test-fired a new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya missile off the coast of Odisha, which can strike targets at around 800 km. The new version of the missile was testfired successfully and would be inducted in the strategic forces to complement one of the existing missiles in the same class. The missile would be lighter and easier to operate in comparison with the existing missile.

The missile moves at hypersonic speeds. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been working towards completing total self-reliance in the field of strategic missiles and has enhanced its efforts further after the call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the defense sector earlier this year. India also successfully testfired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which can hit targets at over 400 km strike range which is at least more than 100 km from the previous capability of the missile.