‘Big journey’; A 10-year-old boy walks nearly 2,800km to reach his happiest destination!!!

When lockdowns were imposed all over the world, a lot of people could not see their loved ones for a long time, as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Some people walked to their loved ones’ houses and waved from outside, and others greeted them from a safe distance. A 10-year-old boy, however, went above and beyond, to meet his grandma. He walked 2,800 km from Sicily, Italy, to London, UK, to hug his grandmother. On June 20, Romeo Cox, set off from Palermo in Sicily, along with his father Phil.

They two walked through Italy, Switzerland, France, and the United Kingdom. On September 21, they reached the UK and are now in isolation, before finally meeting Romeo’s grandma. The boy also gave the world a glimpse of his journey through Instagram. A link is given in his bio also details that besides meeting his grandmother he also took the journey for another reason. “I’m walking 2800km to support refugees my age for Refugee Education Across Conflicts Trust because we should all get an equal chance to study & live!” it says.