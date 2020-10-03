Chief Minister to lead protest march against Hathras rape

The Chief Minister will lead the protest march against Hathras rape. Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress party chief will today lead the protest march in Kolkata.

The Trinamool chief will lead the protest rally from Kolkata’s Birla Planetarium to Gandhi statue at Mayo Road at 4 PM on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, a TMC delegation was blocked from meeting the victim’s family in Hathras. TMC MPs accused that police used force against the, and pushed them to ground.