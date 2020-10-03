COVID-19 has been reported in Solomon Islands for the first time…..

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced, Solomon Islands first Covid-19 case. The patient is a male student returning from the Philippines earlier this week. He had passed three earlier tests before departure in the Philippines but was tested positive upon arrival.

The student, who was asymptomatic, was placed in isolation with two other close contacts. “The planning, preparation, simulation and exercises have not been in vain and the government is confident of its capacity to respond, contain and manage the situation to ensure that the safety and well-being of the public is maintained,” he said.

“My government is well aware of the risks involved in repatriating our students from the Philippines. We are also aware that keeping our children in the Philippines exposes them to even higher risks. As a responsible government, we cannot close our eyes to the plight of our children and bringing them home was the humane thing to do”.