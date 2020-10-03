Covid-19 Updates: UAE has conducted over 9.9 million Covid tests

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. The ministry informed that till now over 9.9 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

1,231 new coronavirus cases along with 1,051recoveries and 2 deaths were also reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total number of cases in UAE climbed to 97,760 and recoveries mounted to 87,122. Death toll has reached at 426. 117,800 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.