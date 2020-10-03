Cute baby Rhino jumps around around its enclosure excited…Watch video!!!

This adorable video of a baby rhino from Cincinnati Zoo will surely make your day. Ajani Joe, the little new member of the zoo will entertain you with his adorable antics.

Shared on the Instagram page of Cincinnati Zoo, the clip shows the little rhino running around the enclosure. After a few seconds, the excited rhino goes around to check on his mother and then prances around happily again. “Baby rhino zoomies,” was the caption.

Take a look at the video:

“I think he is excited about his new name,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love how he goes back to see where his mom went,” pointed out another. “Spunky little fella,” said a third. “Oh my god, rhino zoomies,” gushed a fourth.