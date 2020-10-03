Face-sized chunks of ash fell from sky!!! Us woman shares pics

Residents in northern California are dealing with more than just smoke from deadly wildfires in the area, with pictures showing shockingly large chunks of ash that have fallen. Santa Rosa resident Morgan Balaei found this giant piece of ash outside of her home on September 27. She and her family have dealt with the threat of fires before and she knows it’s best to prepare.

Santa Rosa resident Morgan Balaei has seen at least two large pieces of ash fall from the sky over her neighborhood in California. Ash falls from the sky as a result of the Glass Fire in Santa Rosa. The Glass Fire has exploded to more than 36,000 acres in less than 48 hours, forcing thousands of people to evacuate. One photo showing a giant piece of ash found outside her home. The Glass Fire in California burned 1 acre every five seconds as it doubled in size. “It was lying in the street in front of my house,” she told of the large ash chunk. “At first it looked like someone’s toupee.”