Father hires contract killers to kill his son and dump his body in the forest!!!

Meerut: A village cooperative society Chairperson in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for hiring contract killers to murder his 28-year-old son, who was addicted to drugs. Gaurav Yadav, the deceased, was shot dead by one Mohammed Liyakat and his associate Manoj two weeks ago. His father, Krishnapal Yadav, had hired the duo for Rs 1.5 lakh to kill him. The father was frustrated over Gaurav’s drug habits and his proclivity towards crime. After consuming drugs, he would often beat up his parents. He was pressuring them to sell off jewelry and ancestral land also.

Krishanpal hired one Mohammed Liyakat and introduced him to his son as a mediator who would help sell their ancestral land. Gaurav took the bait. Liyakat along with his associate Manoj accompanied Gaurav in the latter’s car and shot him on the way. The killers abandoned the vehicle Ghaziabad after dumping Gaurav’s body in Hasawada village’s forest area. When the police recovered the body, Krishanpal lodged a complaint against unidentified persons. Subsequent inquiries unraveled his story and led to his arrest. The two killers have also been arrested.