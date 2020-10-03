“I Was Called “Brownie & Curry,” ; Famous Bollywood Actress Was Tortured In America For Being Indian !!!

Priyanka Chopra revealed the racism problems she faced as a teenager in the United States in an attempt to evoke change. The Bollywood star and former Miss World, who married husband Nick Jonas, was born in the state of Bihar in India. But she moved to the United States when she was 13 to live with her aunt and attended high schools in Massachusetts, Iowa, and Queens, New York.

Priyanka, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, said that she thinks racial bullying is a byproduct of ‘the way we treat people differently comes from cultural, subliminal messaging that has happened over eons. “I had, you know, really racist behavior when I was in high school in 10th grade. I was called “Brownie,” “Curry,” [told to] “go back on the elephant you came on,” and that really affected me when I was a kid and affected my self-esteem,” She said.

“The way we treat people differently comes from cultural subliminal messaging that has happened over eons,” the 36-year-old actress said, noting that she wants to speak out in order to open people’s eyes to the problem. I want to create a world for my future kids where they don’t have to think about diversity, where they’re not talking about it because it’s normal. I really decided that I’m not going to feel like that anymore, I’m not going to allow anyone to feel like that anymore.”

Although the bullying she faced was annihilating, she said she got through it due to the “innate sense of self” that got in her from her parents and upbringing. The actress, who describes herself as a “glass-half-full kind of girl,” says she sees “positive signs around the world” that society is slowly shifting its views on racism. She says she’s simply trying to do her part by being transparent about her experiences.

“I think it’s up to us to create that environment for the next generation,” she said. The Actress made the revelations in her new role as an ambassador for the skincare company Obagi and its Skinclusion campaign – which she’s the face of – that aims to add a discussion of diversity to the beauty industry.