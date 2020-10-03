ISIS tried to establish province in South Indian forests; NIA filed chargesheet

IS operating in south India, known as the Al-Hind module planned to establish ISIS Daishwilayah (province) inside the jungles of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala as recently as in late 2019 according to the charge sheet filed by NIA against 17 members of the module. This is the first time NIA or any investigative agency has unearthed an ISIS?plot of this nature in India, although the terror group’s playbook has always revolved around creating Islamic states in areas it controls.

Along with four others from this highly radicalized module of IS, even visited the Shivanasamudra area in Karnataka to identify an area in the jungle where they could train, create a suitable hideout for all Al-Hind members and establish the first IS Daishwilayah (province) in the country. NIA has further stated that on the directions of Khaja Moideen, module members procured tents, raincoats, sleeping bags, ropes, ladders, pulleys, bows and arrows, jungle boots, knives, arms, and ammunition, as well as a large number of firecrackers and sparklers with an intention to extract explosive content from them for making powerful IEDs. Their plan was to target/murder Hindu religious and political leaders, police officers, government officials, and other high profile individuals all over India and then retreat to the forest. The Al-Hind module, which operated from the Al-Hind Trust office of Pasha in Guruppanpalya, Bengaluru, was unearthed by agencies in January this year with multiple raids in Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.