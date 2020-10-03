New family of fish from Kerala; Mahabali and Gola as members…

With the merging of ‘Mahabali’ and ‘Gola’, a new family emerged from Kerala in the world of fish. The formation of the new family was due to the research of the groundwater fish Enigmachannagolam, which was found last year in Urakam, Malappuram.

Scientists at the University of Kerala Fisheries and world-renowned zoologists have come to know that the golam bears a resemblance to the Enigmachanna Mahabali fish found a year ago in Peringara, Thiruvalla. Details about the gola are in the latest issue of the international journal Nature Magazine.

Scientists came to know about the fish caught from the well in Malappuram through social media. Assistant Professor at KUFOS, Drs. Dr. Rajeev Raghavan, Scientist, Pune Iser; Dr. Nilesh Dahanukar is a researcher at the Bern Natural History Museum in Switzerland. Dr. Lucas Ruber, Assistant Professor, Nirmalagiri College, Koothuparamba; Dr. Siby Phillip, researcher at the London Museum of Natural History; Brett Clark, Ph.D. Ralph Brits, VK, a research student at Kufos. Anoop conducted the research for a year.

This is the fourth fish family to be found in the world after 20 years. The fish in Malappuram was inspired by the character ‘Golam’ who lives underground in the film series ‘Lord of the Rings’. Scientists have concluded that these fish came out after the 2018 floods.

Features

* Length 12 to 20 cm. To

* The color of the soil

* Fish species 120 million years old

* Living fossils, as they have not changed much over the years

* First born on the continent of Gondwana, which is thought to have been one of Asia and Africa

* These came to Asia when the continents changed.