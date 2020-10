The Police has seized 3000 kilograms of poppy husk. The Police had arrested two persons who were transporting this also.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan police has intercepted a truck after getting a tip-off. And seized the poppy husk for inside the truck near Bassi. The poppy husk was being supplied from Bihar.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Qureshi and Mohammed Qasim. Both were residents of Bihar.