‘Symbol of eternal love made with matchsticks’: Woman creates Taj Mahal Image with matchsticks

A woman has created the image of ‘Taj Mahal, the ‘symbol of eternal love’ in matchsticks. Saheli Pal, a 22-year-old student in West Bengal’s Nadia district created this. She created the Taj Mahal by using more than 3 lakh matchsticks.

Saheli Pal has did this to break the Guinness World Record of Iran’s Meysam Rahmani, who had made a UNESCO logo with 1,36,951 matchsticks in 2013.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra announces release date of her memoir ‘Unfinished: ‘My life is not a fairytale’

Pal, a MA English student at Calcutta University has created the image of Taj Mahal on 6 feet by 4 feet board. She had started her work in mid-August and completed it on September 30. She had received the guidelines from the Guinness World Records authorities regarding the work. A video of her artwork has been made and it will be sent to the Guinness World Records authorities soon.

In 2018, she had created a world record by making the smallest clay sculpture of the face of Goddess Durga, measuring 2.54 cm by 1.93 cm by 0.76 cm and weighing 2.3 gm.

Her father Subir Pal and grandfather Biren Pal had won the President’s Awards for their sculptures in 1991 and 1982 respectively.