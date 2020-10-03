Trump’s Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ Star destroyed by a man dressed as Hulk…

A person wearing an Incredible Hulk costume smashed President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As per the reports, the suspect in question was seen dressed as the popular Marvel Comics character while using a pickaxe to destroy the star. The star was said to have been destroyed, and fully repaired by the early afternoon. It was also mentioned that the damages made to the star cost around $5,000 to repair.

The President and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, commented on the incident, saying, “When people are angry with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark.”

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the most popular attractions in Los Angeles, California, and features stars with the names of many celebrities. Trump’s star on the walk of fame has been destroyed or otherwise vandalized multiple times over the course of his presidential administration.