“When Gender Reveal Parties Go Wrong” ; Watch Real Incidents Here….

How far would you go to tell the world whether you are expecting a baby boy or a baby girl??? Gender-reveal parties are the public unveiling of the sex of an expecting couple’s baby, done in increasingly spectacular ways.

We’ve heard of everything from firework displays (yes, really) to cakes with either a pink or blue sponge inside – and we don’t often see these parties fail to go to plan.

Some out of the world gender reveal parties(Failed) are here ;

In April 2017, a gender reveal party in the middle of the desert near Green Valley, Arizona sparked a wildfire that burned more than 45000 acres and caused more than 8 million dollars in damage. The fire was started when an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent shot a target labeled “boy” and “girl.” The target exploded causing a fire to quickly spread through the grass. The agent pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of US Forest Service regulations and was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $8.1 million in restitution.

In April 2018 in Australia, a car emitting blue smoke to celebrate a baby boy on the way suddenly exploded into flames.” This is the first one I’ve seen like this,” a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service told. “Usually, people just have a cake.”Queensland Police Service released a video of the incident to warn people as there were several genders that reveal burnouts that resulted in flaming vehicles and arrests between 2018-19.

Last September, a gender reveal caused a plane crash in Turkey, Texas. The pilot was flying a plane at low altitude as part of an elaborate gender reveal for a friend. The pilot dumped over 300 gallons of pink water from the plane but it was “too slow” and immediately stalled. The pilot was not injured.

An Iowa family accidentally made a pipe bomb while experimenting around with “different types of explosive material” in expectation of creating a gender reveal device. When the device was lit, it exploded, sending shrapnel flying and the family’s grandmother was killed in the explosion.