59 ancient coffins buried 2500 years ago unveiled in Egypt

59 ancient coffins buried 2500 years ago were unearthed in Egypt. Archaeologists in Egypt has unearthed 59 coffins on Saturday. The well-preserved and sealed wooden coffins were unearthed in recent weeks.

The coffins were unearthed from Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis near south Cairo. This is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The coffins will be taken to the soon-to-be-opened Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) at the Giza plateau.

As per archaeologists, the coffins date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, from about the sixth or seventh century BC. It is believed that unknown number of additional coffins are still buried at this spot.

The Saqqara plateau hosts at least 11 pyramids, including the Step Pyramid, along with hundreds of tombs of ancient officials and other sites that range from the 1st Dynasty (2920 B.C.-2770 B.C.) to the Coptic period (395-642).