90 schools dedicated as Centres of Excellence by Kerala CM…

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan On Saturday dedicated 90 schools as Centres of Excellence and laid the foundation stone of 54 school buildings to be constructed as part of this campaign.

“Of the 90 Centres of Excellence, four buildings have been constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore with funding from KIIFB, 20 buildings were built a cost of Rs 3 crore, 62 buildings were built using plan funds and four buildings were constructed with assistance from NABARD. 34 new school buildings would be constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore each with KIIFB funding and 20 buildings at a cost of Rs 40 crore from the plan fund,” Mr Vijayan said.

“The changes in the field of school education were implemented keeping in mind the next generation. In the past, society discussed the closure of government schools but now that they have become centres of excellence, the number of students coming to study here has also increased. Five lakh new students have joined government schools in the last three years”, Mr Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The aim of Kerala’s Public Education Protection campaign is to change the “old mindset of society about government schools” and make them as centres of overall excellence. “Students in Kerala can proudly say that the facilities available here are at par with the best centres anywhere in the world. Steps have already been taken to make schools and classrooms high-tech”, Mr Vijayan added.