Afghanistan:- An international umpire from Afghanistan died as a result of a roadside car explosion that happened near Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province. The Bismillah Jan Shinwari has stood in several domestic and international cricket matches. It is understood that at least 15 people were killed and 30 others were wounded in the suicide blast. Some of Shinwari’s relatives were also injured.

Bismillah Jan Shinwari has officiated in five international matches and was also an umpire at the 2017 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day and the 2017–18 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day tournaments happened in Afghanistan. The 36-year-old umpire had also featured in several other games. The explosion affected several people in Afganistan. The blast took the lives of at least 15 people with 30 others being injured. It is understood that the incident occurred near the district governor’s compound in the Ghanikhil district in the eastern province of Nangarhar. A spokesperson from the Nangarhar governor’s office confirmed the casualties and also stated that a number of gunmen wanted to enter the district governor’s compound but was killed by security forces.