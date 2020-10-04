After the construction of the Atal tunnel, the Prime Minister aims to strengthen the military presence in strategic places

New Delhi: India is all set to establish a military presence in strategic areas following the construction of the Atal tunnel. The Prime Minister directed Lieutenant General Harpal Singh, head of the Border Road Organization (BRO), to begin preparations for the underground tunnel at Shinku-la. The move is to facilitate travel to Ladakh in any condition. With this, the construction of the Darchha-Padam-Nimu road will be completed within the next three years. During the inauguration of the Atal tunnel, the Prime Minister had a detailed discussion with the BRO chief and directed him to expedite the road infrastructure in the border areas and create conditions for Indian troops to patrol.

PM Modi apparently had a detailed discussion with the BRO chief at the Atal Tunnel site and told him that road infrastructure on the border areas must be speeded up so that Indian troops can patrol up to the last point. At one point, Gen Harpal Singh told PM that road construction in India is a classic example of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” as not even a single foreigner has helped BRO in construction since the March 2020 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. BRO is making plans to cut across through glaciated Saser La in the Siachen sector to link up with the Murgo-Daulet Beg Oldi axis so that neither China nor Pakistan can threaten supplies to the last post at the Karakoram Pass.