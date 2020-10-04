Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces Dh12 million raffle winner

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has announced the lucky winner of its 12 million UAE dirham raffle draw. Ahmed Al Hamidi, a Saudi Arabian national has won the prize of 12 million dirham.

Ahmed Al Hamidi is running a fast food business in Bahrain. Al Hamidi bought his lucky ticket number 051175 on September 2. He purchased the ticket alone.

“I am a Saudi national living in Bahrain. I have a small fast food business. I have three girls. To tell you the truth, with this money, the thing I want to do is to ensure that my children are taken care of. Also, I will continue my charity work. I had been doing it always but now I can put an additional amount in it. Every year I give money to charity and help differently-abled children”, said Ahmed Al Hamidi to a UAE media.