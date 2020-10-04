BJP will gherao BDO offices on Monday

The BJP activists will gherao Block Development Offices ( BDO) on Monday. BJP West Bengal president, Dilip Ghosh has announced this. The protest is organized against the “corruption” of ruling Trinamool Congress in distribution of relief materials to those affected by cyclone Amphan.

“None other than the TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee admitted there was corruption in distribution of relief materials. But, is mere admission enough?. Taking disciplinary action against the corrupt partymen will not change the condition of the poor cyclone-hit villagers as well,” Dilip Ghosh said.

Thousands of BJP activists will demonstrate outside BDO offices in 160 blocks and submit a deputation to them on Monday, he said.