Burj Khalifa lit up to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday….

As part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolours, featuring his images. The video of the illuminated structure started going viral on the internet.

The world’s tallest building, located in the UAE, celebrated the special occasion with a special LED show to honour Gandhi’s journey in India’s freedom struggle. It showcased some of his famous quotes as well. With the message ‘the future depends on what you do today’, sketches of Bapuji spinning a charkha was projected on the 165-storey tower.

‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world’, Immortal words spoken by Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the entire nation of India,” the official page wrote online while sharing the clip of the light show. Along with the event, the consulate officials also held a cleanliness drive in the premises of the mission. 151 trees was be planted on different sites to mark the occasion.